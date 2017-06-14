Deputies: Homes burglarized as alleged landscaping employee lures residents outside

South Carolina GOP lawmakers are using social media to spread the word of their safety after a shooting Wednesday morning at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.More >>
A three-car crash sent three to the hospital in North Charleston, police say.More >>
President Donald Trump will speak on the shooting at an Alexandria baseball field that left a U.S. Congressman and four others wounded.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance alerting people of at least two burglaries in West Ashley and James Island.More >>
