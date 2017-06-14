Deputies: Homes burglarized as alleged landscaping employee lures residents outside

Charleston County deputies say two homes have been burglarized after residents were approached by a man who identified himself as a landscaper.

The incidents took place in West Ashley and James Island, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky.

In both cases, a man who identified himself as a landscaper knocked on the door of the home and took the victims to the back yard, she said.

The man reportedly tells the victims he is working on a neighboring yard and asks permission to put a post with wire in their yard because he would be cutting branches in the other yard.

Deputies say that he does not try to sell the victims anything but spends a "significant" amount of time with them outside. After the man leaves, victims realize their property had been stolen, incident reports state.

In the West Ashley incident, the victims reported cash and guns had been stolen. The victims believe while they were in the back yard with the man, a second person entered the home and stole property.

In the James Island incident, the victim reported several pieces of jewelry were missing and that items in her bedroom appeared to have been moved.

In both cases, the man claims he works for the "Green Thumb" tree company and speaks with an accent. In one case, he had a radio with him and the victim heard a person speaking in a different language; when the victim asked what language it was, the man said it was Romanian.

The man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old and wore a blue hat and white collared shirt, report states.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.