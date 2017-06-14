VIDEO: Trump speaks on Alexandria shooting, says suspect dies from injuries

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

President Donald Trump said the suspect in Wednesday morning's shooting at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia, has died of his injuries.

Multiple news outlets identified the gunman who opened fire on Republican Congressional lawmakers and staff as they practiced baseball as James Hodgkinson.

"Authorities are continuing to investigate the crime, and the assailant has now died from his injuries," Trump said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the shooting victims.

"Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capitol Police officers who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault," Trump said.

Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL, said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired." Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, said Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent in his office, was among the people who were shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Congressman Scalise is a friend, and a very good friend," Trump said. "He's a patriot and he's a fighter. He will recover from this assault. And Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers, not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation, and frankly, the entire world. America is praying for you and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.