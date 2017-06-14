Quantcast

Police: Wanted burglar posed as landscaper

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance alerting people of at least two burglaries in West Ashley and James Island.

The suspect in question is said to have knocked on the door on two homes and said he was a landscaper. He took the victims to the backyard and told victims that he was working on a neighboring yard, according to a news release. After the suspect left, the victims noticed that their property was stolen.

The suspect is described as being around 5'6" and weighing 160 pounds. There is no vehicle description at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist deputies, or if you were approached by the suspect, you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 843-554-2473 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

