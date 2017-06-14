Quantcast

Illegal gambling ring exposed in Summerville

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Jason Wong (source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office) Jason Wong (source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
Gambling machine (source: Dorchester County Sheriff''s Office) Gambling machine (source: Dorchester County Sheriff''s Office)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Summerville Police Metro Narcotics Unit began an investigation into illegal gambling at the 300 block of West 5th North Street Summerville after observing business owners removing gambling machines from a moving truck and placing inside the business according to a press release from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office..

During the investigation, an undercover Detective reportedly infiltrated the gambling business and was able to play the machines on several occasions.

Through surveillance, another location was discovered where detectives believed proceeds from the illegal gambling activities were being stored. On June 9, a search warrant was executed at this location and the 300 block of Spring View Lane in Summerville.

During the search, Detectives seized ten illegal gambling machines and over $11,900 

Detectives arrested Jason Wong for Unlawful Games and Betting. Detectives recovered a quantity of currency from Spring View Lane from prerecorded confidential funds used to play the machines according to the release.

Wong was released from the Dorchester County Jail on June 10th after posting a $10,000 bond.

