CofC's Ober taken in 14th round of MLB Draft by Minnesota

College of Charleston redshirt junior Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.) was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the first pick of the 12th round (346 overall pick) of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday.

Ober weathered an up-and-down 2017 season that saw the 6-foot-9, 250-pound right-hander post a 7-2 record with a 4.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 56 innings of work. In 10 starts this season, Ober surrendered a career-low 11 walks while going 5-0 at Patriots Point.

The Charlotte, N.C. enjoyed a resurgent return to form against nationally-ranked Arizona on May 12, allowing one run on two hits and tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts in his third career complete game. After surrendering a solo homer and a double in the second inning, Ober did not allow a hit and faced the minimum over the final seven frames in the Cougars’ 3-1 win over the then-No. 13 Wildcats.

Ober has compiled a 24-9 record with a 2.91 ERA and 254 strikeouts in 259.2 innings over the course of his career at The College. Following a dominant freshman season in which he compiled a 10-3 record with a 1.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts, Ober was tabbed as the 2014 NCBWA National Freshman Pitcher of the Year. That season, Ober was also named the 2014 CAA Rookie of the Year and CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player while helping the Cougars advance to the Super Regionals for the second time.

The 2016 All-CAA Second Team selection is tied for second in the program record book with 24 career victories, and also ranks third in strikeouts (254), fourth in ERA (2.91), seventh in innings pitched (259.2), and eighth in winning percentage (.727). Ober was previously selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 23rd round (701 overall pick) of the 2016 MLB Draft, but elected to return to The College for the 2017 season.