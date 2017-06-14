Goose Creek's Chris Singleton drafted by the Chicago Cubs

Chris Singleton, a Goose Creek native who plays collegiately at Charleston Southern, was chosen in the 19th round of the Major League Draft with the 585th overall pick on Thursday.

Singleton, who was thrust into the national spotlight when his mother was one of nine people killed in the Emanuel AME Church shooting, just finished his junior season with the Buccaneers.

The Lowcountry native hit .276 for CSU in 2017 with 4 homers and 21 RBI.

In 2015, just a day after his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was killed in the church shooting, Singleton spoke to reporters publicly forgave the shooter. His words "Love is stronger than hate" swept across the nation.