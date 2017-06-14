Coroner identifies woman killed in Mt. Pleasant accident; man charged with felony DUI

Authorities say they have identified a woman who was killed in an accident involving a drunk driver on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Kimeyata Linder. She was pronounced dead at 3:34 a.m. at MUSC.

Charlton R. Griffith was arrested and charged with felony DUI Wednesday after a wreck on Highway 17 at Ira Road caused the death of another driver.

Mt. Pleasant Police responded to the scene a little after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Chip Googe, a 4-door sedan was stopped at a red light on Highway 17 in front of Wando Crossing when an SUV rear-ended it.

The driver of the sedan died as a result of the crash.

The collision is still under investigation.

