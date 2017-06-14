Unknown child found dead in NY in 1970s may have spent last years of his life in SC

Testing on the child’s remains indicate that he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the U.S. Northwest (blue) and the last years of his life in the U.S. Southeast (red).

NCMEC released a facial reconstruction showing how the child may have looked in life.

Investigators say South Carolina may have been one of several states an unknown child lived his last years of his life before his skeletal remains were found in New York in the 1970s.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, tests on the child's remains indicated he may have not been a local of New York where his remains were found in 1976.

Tests revealed that the boy may have lived the last few years of his life in the southeast in states such as South Carolina, Georgia, Florida Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

They believe the child may have also spent the first years of his life in the Northwest and indicated the states of Washington, Nevada, Vermont, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The Greece Police Department in Greece, NY are asking for help to identity the unknown child.

On March 9, 1976, the skeletal remains of the young child were found inside a blue metal storage trunk in the basement of an apartment complex in Greece, NY.

Greece is a neighborhood just outside of Rochester, NY. Greece PD worked with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have the child’s DNA tested, confirming the child is male.

"He had brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area. He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins," officials said in a statement."He had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality. WHILE IT’S NOT CLEAR WHAT CAUSED IT, IT LIKELY MEANT THE CHILD COULD NOT WALK AND HAD DEVELOPMENTAL DEFICIENCIES."

Anyone with tips should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

