3 injured after multi-vehicle accident in N. Charleston ends with SUV flipping over

Three people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

NCPD officials say shortly before 9:30 am, officers responded to Ashley Phosphate Road at Patriots Boulevard.

According to witnesses, the driver of a white Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on Ashley Phosphate at a high rate of speed, and a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound attempting to turn left onto Patriot Blvd.

Police say the Tahoe struck the Ford F-150, spinning the Ford around striking a silver Honda Accord.

"The F-150 then lost its right rear wheel, which traveled across Ashley Phosphate striking a Blue Ford F-150 traveling north bound, and then the grey F-150 struck a pedestrian crossing sign and came to rest," NCPD officials said."The tire from the Ford F-150 struck the trailer of a Ford F-250 causing damage."

According to a report, the Tahoe then struck the curb causing it to flip over on its roof, resulting in a fire then was extinguished by firefighters.

Police say the driver of the Honda was entrapped and extracted from the vehicle.

