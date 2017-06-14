Deputies searching for suspects caught on video breaking into cars

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify suspects who were caught on camera breaking into cars at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says there have been multiple break-ins at the Cypress Ridge neighborhood.

The break-ins happened on June 12 between 12:01 a.m. to the early morning hours of June 13.

"Video shows two unknown males in hoodies going from vehicle to vehicle lifting handles," BCSO officials said.

Authorities are reminding residents to keep their cars locked.

If anyone recognizes the people in the video, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Antwine at 843-719-5022 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.