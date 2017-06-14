Board of Architectural Review approves final Jasper property plan

The Charleston Board of Architectural Review unanimously granted final approval of the Beach Company’s application for The Jasper property.

The site is an empty high-rise on the peninsula.

The approved plan includes residential space, offices, enclosed parking and retail spaces.

"Since day one, The Beach Company has remained steadfast in its commitment to stand up for the rights of property owners while creating a world-class building for this site,” said John Darby, CEO of The Beach Company. “We applaud the City of Charleston for the important work they’re doing and progress they’ve made to improve the BAR’s 1931 ordinances.”

Since 2006, The Beach Company has presented more than five plans to the City of Charleston and held dozens of public meetings to discuss the site's future.

The demolition and construction of the Jasper will be a three-year project once building permits for the plan are secured.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.