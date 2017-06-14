Crossing the Picket Line, Frawley Joins RiverDogs with New Organization

After sitting in the visiting bullpen on Tuesday night, right-hander Matt Frawley will be taking in the game from a different angle on Wednesday at The Joe. The New York Yankees have announced that Frawley has been added to the Charleston RiverDogs roster after being named the player to be named later in a previous deal that sent RHP Johnny Barbato to Pittsburgh.

Frawley, 21, made 19 appearances in the South Atlantic League with West Virginia, the club currently in town facing the RiverDogs, to start the year, accruing a 1.62 ERA and a 3-1 record in 33.1 innings of relief. The former Purdue Boilermaker fanned 32 and walked just four batters all out of the bullpen for the Power. A native of Elk Grove Village, Ill., Frawley faced the RiverDogs three times this year, allowing two runs across 7.1 innings pitched with nine strikeouts against his new teammates.

The Yankees have not announced the corresponding roster move to make room for Frawley yet.

The 6’1” righty is in his second year in the minor leagues after being drafted in the 17th round in 2016 by the Pirates out of Purdue University. He spent his first professional season split between the Short Season New York-Penn League and the SAL, going 3-1 with a 4.18 ERA over 17 appearances, striking out 33 and walking nine.

During his junior year in 2016, Frawley led the Boilermakers in ERA (2.74), strikeouts (58) and innings pitched (74.1). His ERA in his final season in West Lafayette ranked seventh in school history among hurlers who tossed at least 60 innings.