BCSO searching for Goose Creek armed robbery suspect caught on camera

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify a man who held up a business on Red Bank Road.

The armed robbery happened last Thursday at 9:30 a.m. when an unidentified man entered the Cash Credit on 1316 Red Bank Road in unincorporated Goose Creek.

According to investigators, the suspect entered through the front door of the business and took out a black semi-auto pistol.

"The suspect then ordered the two clerks, at gun point, for the money in the store and fled on foot after obtaining the demanded money," BCSO officials said."The suspect then ran towards Harbor Lake Drive."

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, slim build, and 6'2". He was last seen wearing all dark clothing with a bandanna covering his face.



If anyone recognizes the subject in this picture or has any information relating to this robbery, you are asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Detective Downing at 843-719-4721 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.