Coast Guard: 1 being questioned about reported 'dirty bomb' at Wando terminal

Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities about a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.

Coast Guard officials confirmed Thursday morning via Twitter four containers had been scanned and cleared. Fourteen agents with radiation detection technology investigated these containers and found no signs of radiation, officials said.

Officials have not yet released details about the person being questioned, but described the person as the "original source" of the threat in their tweet.

#update the original reporting source of the threat in port of Charleston has been detained by authorities for further questioning. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

The terminal will be reopened Thursday morning and a safety zone has been lifted.

Coast Guard officials say the FBI was called in to investigate a report of a "dirty bomb" aboard a vessel. A dirty bomb is composed of conventional explosives and radioactive material.

The potential threat had been reported at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday involving a container aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis, according to a Coast Guard report.

"The Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston's Wando terminal which has been evacuated while bomb detection units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat," Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard says a unified command was established to oversee the coordinated response. Agencies that responded include the Coast Guard, FBI, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Port Authority, National Guard, SLED as well as Hazmat and EMS crews.

Workers said they were told to leave the terminal around 9 p.m.

Boaters say they were also escorted off the water due to the situation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.