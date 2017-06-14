Coast Guard: 1 being questioned about reported 'dirty bomb' at Wando terminal

North Charleston police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
North Charleston police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify suspects who were caught on camera breaking into cars at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify suspects who were caught on camera breaking into cars at a Moncks Corner neighborhood.More >>
Next weekend marks two years since the Mother Emanuel AME Church Shooting where nine people were shot and killed during Bible study.More >>
Next weekend marks two years since the Mother Emanuel AME Church Shooting where nine people were shot and killed during Bible study.More >>