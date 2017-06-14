Coast Guard: FBI investigating report of dirty bomb on ship at Wando Terminal

Officials with the Coast Guard say the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.

According to emergency officials, no radiation has been found at this time.

A dirty bomb is composed of conventional explosives and radioactive material.

Witnesses say the terminal was evacuated, and authorities were seen taping off a ship.

The Coast Guard and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have responded to the incident.

According to witnesses, Hazmat and EMS crews are also on scene.

Workers say they have been sent home, and were told to leave the terminal around 9 p.m.

Boaters say they were escorted off the water due to the situation.

