Coast Guard: No existing threat at Wando terminal

Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.

Coast Guard officials say the FBI was called in to investigate a report of a "dirty bomb" aboard a vessel.

A dirty bomb is composed of conventional explosives and radioactive material.

Officials say that is no existing threat at the port. The terminal will be reopened and a safety zone has been lifted.

The Coast Guard released information on Twitter Thursday morning stating that four containers where the threat was posed have been scanned and cleared by authorities. 14 agents with radiation detection technology investigated these containers. According to emergency officials, no radiation has been found at this time.

A report by the Coast Guard states that at 8 p.m. authorities were made aware of a potential threat in a container aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis.

"The Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston's Wando terminal which has been evacuated while bomb detection units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat," Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard says a unified command was established to oversee the coordinated response. Agencies that responded include the Coast Guard, FBI, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Port Authority, National Guard, SLED as well as Hazmat and EMS crews.

The Coast Guard says the terminal was evacuated, and authorities were seen taping off a ship.

Workers say they have since been sent home, and were told to leave the terminal around 9 p.m.

Boaters say they were also escorted off the water due to the situation.

