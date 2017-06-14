Federal, state authorities continue investigation into threat reported at Wando terminal

Officials with the Coast Guard say federal and state authorities are continuing to investigate a potential threat which was reported at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.

Coast Guard officials say the FBI is investigating a report of a "dirty bomb" aboard a vessel.

A dirty bomb is composed of conventional explosives and radioactive material.

According to emergency officials, no radiation has been found at this time.

A report by the Coast Guard states that at 8 p.m. authorities were made aware of a potential threat in a container aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis.

"The Maersk Memphis is currently moored at Charleston's Wando terminal which has been evacuated while bomb detection units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies investigate the threat," Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard says a unified command has been established to oversee the coordinated response.

Witnesses say the terminal was evacuated, and authorities were seen taping off a ship.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Hazmat and EMS crews are also on scene.

Workers say they have since been sent home, and were told to leave the terminal around 9 p.m.

Boaters say they were also escorted off the water due to the situation.

