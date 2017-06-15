Trio of Gamecocks selected on MLB Draft's final day

South Carolina junior outfielder Alex Destino was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Destino tied for the team lead with 41 RBIs on the year. Destino hit 10 homers and batted .255 (52-for-204) with 31 runs scored and eight doubles as well.

South Carolina senior left-hander Josh Reagan was selected in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. Reagan led South Carolina in appearances with 27 on the year and was 6-2 with a 2.72 ERA as well as a pair of saves.



Reagan allowed 21 runs, 17 earned, on 49 hits in 56.1 innings with 19 walks to 51 strikeouts and opponents batting .238 against him. Reagan is now ninth in all-time appearances at Carolina with 85 in his career. Reagan won a team-high four games in SEC play.



South Carolina junior left-hander John Parke was selected in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Parke is the sixth Gamecock to be selected in this year’s draft and the third to be drafted by the White Sox.



Parke went 2-1 in 14 appearances with a pair of starts and struck out 21 batters in 25.1 innings pitched.

ALEX DESTINO BIO



2017 - Played in 57 games with 55 starts, hit .255 (52-for-204) with 31 runs scored, eight doubles, 10 homers and 41 RBIs as well as a .441 slugging percentage and a team-high 27 walks … 3-for-4 tying a season-high in hits with a homer, a double, a RBI and a run scored in 10-2 win vs. Missouri at the SEC Tournament (5/25) ... Key two-run double in 7-4 win vs. Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament (5/23) ... Two-run homer in 6-3 win vs. USC Upstate (5/16) ... Set single-game school record with five walks and scored a pair of runs in 10-7 win vs. Liberty (5/10) ... 3-for-4 with a solo homer in 4-3 win vs. Presbyterian (5/9) ... Three-rum homer in 7-6 loss at LSU (5/7) ... RBI single, a run scored and two walks in 3-2 win at LSU (5/5) ... Hit a two-run homer in 9-5 win vs. Wofford (5/3) ... 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in 7-4 loss to Mississippi State (4/14) ... Drove in a pair of runs in 6-1 win over Vanderbilt (4/8) ... 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in 7-6 loss to Vanderbilt (4/6) ... 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in 15-1 win at The Citadel (3/28) ... 2-for-4 with a RBI in 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern (3/22) ... 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs scored and three RBI in 10-2 win over Tennessee (3/19) ... 2-for-3 with a two-run single and a run scored in 5-2 win over Michigan State (3/11) ... Key solo homer in the eighth inning of a rally in 8-6 victory over Winthrop (3/8) ... Two walks, a run scored and a RBI sacrifice fly in 8-4 win over Appalachian State (2/28) ... 2-for-3 with a run scored and a game-winning RBI double in 4-3 win over Wright State (2/24) ... Two-run homer in 6-5 loss to Kansas State (2/23) ... Game-winning two-run homer in 5-3 win over Charlotte (2/21) ... 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in 5-1 win over UNCG (2/18) ... 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in 7-1 win over UNCG (2/17)



2016 - Played in 60 games with 59 starts, hit .321 (75-for-234) with 40 runs scored, 14 doubles, a team-high 10 homers and 59 RBI; also a .373 on-base percentage and a .509 slugging mark ... NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team ... 2-for-5 with a two-run single, a double and two runs scored in 10-5 win over UNCW (6/7) ... 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBI In 23-2 win over Rhode Island (6/5) ... Two-run homer in 5-4 loss to Rhode Island (6/3) ... 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored in 9-7 win over Alabama (5/21) ... 2-for-2 with a RBI, two walks and three runs scored in 16-4 win over The Citadel (5/17) ... 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in 3-1 win over Presbyterian (5/10) ... 2-for-6 with a double in 5-4 loss at Kentucky (5/8) ... 2-for-4 with a double in 6-0 loss at Kentucky (5/7) ... Homered, scored two runs and drove in four in 10-5 win at Kentucky (5/6) ... Two-run homer in 5-4 loss to Florida (4/29) ... 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in 9-2 win over Missouri (4/24) ... 2-for-4 with four RBI in 5-1 win over Missouri (4/23) ... 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double in 5-3 loss at Georgia (4/17) ... RBI and a run scored in 3-1 win at Georgia (3/15) ... Game-winning RBI pinch-hit single in the eighth inning of a 4-3 win over Tennessee (4/10) ... 2-for-2 with a RBI single in 4-0 win at Vanderbilt (4/1) ... Tied a single-game school record with three doubles and finished 3-for-6 with two RBI in 6-5 loss to College of Charleston (3/29) ... 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in 10-6 win over Arkansas (3/18) ... 2-for-4 with a double in 12-6 win at USC Upstate (3/15) ... 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI in 5-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/12) ... Solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in 5-4 win over Furman (3/9) ... 5-for-5 with four RBI in 8-1 win vs. Clemson (3/4) ... 3-for-6 with a double, two homers, two runs and a career-high seven RBI in 16-5 win over Penn State (2/27) ... 3-for-4 with a pair of runs and four RBI in 16-4 win over Winthrop (2/24) ... 2-for-5 with two runs scored in 10-1 win over Albany (2/19).



2015 - Played in 48 games with 42 starts at designated hitter, hit .251 (42-for-167) with 15 runs scored, six doubles, six homers and 35 RBI ... Made one appearance on the mound with 0.2 innings ... 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored in 10-7 win over LSU (5/14) ... A three-run homer and four RBI in 17-0 win over USC Upstate (5/12) ... 3-for-6 with a homer and three runs scored in 15-14 loss at Texas A&M (5/9) ... 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI in 5-3 win over Wofford (5/6) ... 2-for-4 with a RBI single in 3-2 win over Vanderbilt (4/18) ... 2-for-4 with a run scored and a RBI in 11-1 win over Appalachian State (4/7) ... A pair of RBI in 7-5 loss at Mississippi State (4/3) ... 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI single in 7-5 loss to Winthrop (3/17) ... Two-run homer in 4-3 win over Kentucky (3/14) ... 3-for-4 with a run scored, three-run double and four RBI in 13-3 win over Penn State (3/11) ... 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in 11-3 win over High Point (3/4); also pitched 0.2 innings in first appearance on the mound ... Grand slam in 10-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/3) ... Strong series vs. Northeastern, hit .583 (7-for-12) ... 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in 6-4 win over Northeastern (2/22) ... 3-for-4 in 10-1 win over Northeastern (2/21) ... 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in 8-3 win over College of Charleston (2/14).

JOSH REAGAN BIO



2017 - Went 6-2 with two saves and a 2.72 ERA in 27 relief appearances, allowed 21 runs, 17 earned on 49 hits in 56.1 innings with 19 walks to 51 strikeouts and opponents batting .238 against him … 1.2 scoreless with three hits allowed and a walk to earn win in 3-1 victory vs. Kentucky at the SEC Tournament (5/26) ... Allowed just one run on two hits with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings in 7-4 win vs. Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament (5/23) ... Tied a career-high with six strikeouts and allowed just two runs, one earned, on four hits in 3.1 innings in 5-4 loss to Georgia (5/19) ... Allowed only one run on five hits in 3.2 innings in 7-6 loss at LSU (5/7) ... Three scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and one walk with two strikeouts to earn win in 3-2 victory at LSU (5/5) ... One scoreless inning of relief in 9-4 loss to Kentucky (4/30) ... 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in 5-1 win over Kentucky (4/29) ... Two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win in 6-1 victory vs. Mississippi State (4/16) ... Three scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts to earn second save of the year in 6-1 win over Vanderbilt (4/8) ... Earned win in relief to improve to 3-0 in 6-5 win vs. Alabama (3/25); allowed three runs on six hits in 3.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts ... 2.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and a walk with two strikeouts to earn a win in relief in 6-4 victory at Tennessee (3/18) ... 2.1 innings with just one unearned run allowed on two hits with two strikeouts to earn first save of the year in 5-2 win over Michigan State (3/11) ... 2.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts in 2-0 win at Clemson (3/3) ... Allowed one run on one hit with no walks and four strikeouts to earn a victory in 2.1 innings of relief in 8-4 win over Appalachian State (2/28) ... 0.2 scoreless with a strikeout in 4-3 win over Wright State (2/24) ... 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed in 5-4 win over Charlotte (2/21) ... Two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in 1-0 loss to UNCG (2/19).



2016 - Pitched in 29 games, went 3-2 with 11 saves and a 2.08 ERA, worked 56.1 innings and allowed 14 runs, 13 earned, on 34 hits with 20 walks and 50 strikeouts, opponents hit .172 against him ... Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award Midseason Watch List ... Named to College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List ... Three innings of relief to earn a win in 10-5 victory over UNCW (6/7); allowed three runs on four hits in three innings with a walk and three strikeouts ... Allowed just one run on two hits in 4.2 innings with a walk and four strikeouts in 4-2 win over Duke (6/4) ... Allowed just one run on two hits in 2.2 innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts in 4-2 win over Alabama (5/20) ... Allowed two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings with four walks and two strikeouts to earn win in 10-7 victory over Texas A&M (5/15) ... 1.2 scoreless with just a hit allowed and two strikeouts in 10-5 win over Kentucky (5/6) ... 2.1 scoreless with just one walk allowed and one strikeout in 5-1 win over Missouri for 11th save of the year (4/23) ... One scoreless inning of relief for 10th save of the year in 4-3 win over Tennessee (4/10) ... Two scoreless innings of relief for ninth save of the year in 7-6 win over Tennessee (4/8) ... Two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts for eighth save of the year in 4-2 win vs. Coastal Carolina (4/5) ... One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 10-6 loss at Vanderbilt (4/2) ... One perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts in 4-0 win at Vanderbilt (4/1) ... 0.2 perfect innings in 9-5 win at Ole Miss (3/25) ... 1.2 scoreless innings for seventh save of the year in 5-1 win at Ole Miss (3/24) ... 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts to earn first win of the year in 8-6 victory over Arkansas (3/20) ... 0.2 scoreless in 10-6 win over Arkansas (3/18) ... Two scoreless innings of relief for sixth save of the year in 2-0 win over Charleston Southern (3/13) ... 1.1 scoreless innings of relief for fifth save of the year in 5-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/12) ... One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout for fourth save of the year in 5-4 win over Furman (3/9) ... 4.2 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed, two walks and two strikeouts in 4-1 loss at Clemson (3/6) ... One perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts for third save of the year in 6-3 win at The Citadel (3/1) ... One scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts for second save of the year in 4-2 win over Penn State (2/28) ... One perfect inning of relief with a strikeout in 5-0 win over Appalachian State (2/23) ... 1.2 perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts for first career save in 6-2 win over Albany (2/20).



2015 - Pitched in 15 games with seven starts, went 2-2 with a 4.72 ERA in 47.2 innings, allowed 27 runs, 25 earned, on 33 hits with 19 walks and 44 strikeouts ... 3.2 innings of relief allowing one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts in 8-1 loss at LSU (5/16) ... Earned a win in relief in 8-7 victory over Texas A&M (5/10); allowed four runs on three hits in 3.1 innings with a walk and two strikeouts ... Allowed two runs on six hits in 4.2 innings with no walks and four strikeouts in 5-3 victory over Wofford (5/6) ... 3.2 scoreless innings of relief and tied career-high with six strikeouts in 2-1 loss at Furman (4/21) ... 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in 7-4 loss to Presbyterian (4/14) ... Carried no-hitter into 7th inning and pitched 6.2 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed, three walks and four strikeouts to earn win in 3-0 victory over Penn State (3/10) ... No-decision in first start of the year, an 8-3 victory over College of Charleston (2/14); worked 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.



2014 - Pitched 14 games with a start, 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA in 25.1 innings, allowed three runs, one earned, on 25 hits with four walks and 21 strikeouts ... Did not allow a run in 11 of 14 appearances ... 0.1 scoreless in 10-1 loss vs. Maryland in NCAA Regional (6/1) ... 2.2 scoreless with just two hits allowed and a walk in 5-3 loss at Georgia (5/4) ... One scoreless inning of relief in 8-0 win vs. Davidson (4/22) ... 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with just three hits allowed in 4-1 loss to Charleston Southern (4/15) ... 1.1 scoreless innings with two hits allowed, a walk and three strikeouts in 7-0 loss at Arkansas (4/5) ... Improved to 3-0 with a win vs. College of Charleston (3/25); pitched four innings of relief with one run allowed on two hits ... 2.2 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in 5-0 win over Furman (3/11) ... Improved to 2-0 with win in 7-1 victory over Stetson (3/4); allowed one run, unearned, on six hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts ... 0.2 scoreless innings in 6-0 win over Eastern Kentucky (2/23) ... 2.1 scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and two strikeouts to pick up first career win in 4-0 victory over Presbyterian (2/18) ... 0.2 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in 12-0 win over Bucknell (2/16).

JOHN PARKE BIO



2017 - Went 2-1 with an 8.53 ERA in 14 appearances with a pair of starts, allowed 24 earned runs on 35 hits in 25.1 innings with nine walks to 21 strikeouts … Earned win in relief in 4-3 victory vs. Presbyterian (5/9); allowed just one run on two hits in a career-high 4.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts ... Allowed four runs on five hits in 3.1 innings in 9-4 loss to Kentucky (4/30) ... One perfect inning of relief in 7-5 loss at Florida (4/22) ... Two scoreless innings of relief to earn a win in 4-2 victory vs. Alabama (3/26) ... 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern (3/22) ... Earned first career save in 12-5 win vs. The Citadel (3/7) allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and a career-high five strikeouts.



2016 - Medical redshirt after recovering from Tommy John surgery.



2015 - Made 11 relief appearances, went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 9.1 innings, allowed two runs, both unearned on five hits with 10 walks and 10 strikeouts, opponents hit .152 against him ... 3.1 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed, two walks and three strikeouts to earn a win in 17-0 victory over USC Upstate (5/12) ... Struck out lone batter he faced in 7-5 loss to Winthrop (3/17) ... 0.2 perfect innings of relief in 7-0 win over Miami (Ohio) (3/7) ... First career win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in 10-4 win over Charleston Southern (3/3) ... One scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in 7-0 loss vs. Clemson (3/2) ... 1.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts in 11-4 loss at Clemson (2/27) ... 0.1 scoreless with a strikeout in 6-3 loss to College of Charleston (2/13).



2014 - Four relief appearances with 3.1 innings pitched ... Struck out lone batter he faced in 8-0 win vs. Davidson (4/22) ... One scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout in 9-2 win at Furman (4/8) ... One perfect inning of relief in 13-0 win over Brown (3/8) ... One scoreless inning of relief in 7-1 win over Stetson (3/4).



