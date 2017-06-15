Florial, Aguilar Combine to Help RiverDogs Down Power

Centerfielder Estevan Florial went 3-for-3 with a double and twice scored on RBI knocks by designated hitter Angel Aguilar as the D.R. and Venezuelan duo combined to lead the Charleston RiverDogs past West Virginia, 5-2, in front of 3,787 on Wednesday night at Joe Riley Park.

Freicer Perez (2-3) turned in six strong innings of work, allowing just two runs on four hits as he collected his second win of the season. It was the Dominican Republic native’s fifth consecutive outing turning in at least 5 2/3 frames as he lowered his ERA to 3.51 after fanning six and walking three.

All-Star outfielder Florial continued to do damage on the base paths, swiping his 12th bag of the season. Aguilar brought his RBI total up to 28, the second-most on the RiverDogs.

Charleston (32-34) got on the board in the first. Florial hit a two out double to left and Aguilar brought him in with a single to make it 1-0 RiverDogs.

West Virginia (31-34) answered back and took the lead in the third, scoring two off Perez. Left fielder Ty Moore walked with one out and was brought around by a double off the bat of first baseman Albert Baur. Third baseman Hunter Owen followed with a single that gave the Power the lead.

Cam Vieaux (2-3, 2.73) settled in until the fourth when Charleston tied it. Right fielder Isiah Gilliam led off the inning with a double, then scored from a single by left fielder Ben Ruta. In the fifth, Diego Castillo led off the inning with a single to spark Charleston to take the lead. The bases were loaded after a walk and a single before Gilliam hit a sac fly to deep left field giving the RiverDogs a 3-2 advantage.

Florial and Aguilar paired up again to give the RiverDogs some insurance in the seventh. Florial hit his second single of the game and scored from a double by Aguilar. Charleston got one more in the eighth as Ruta scored on a throwing error at third from Owen.

Phillip Diehl turned in three innings of relief work and shut down the Power as he collected his first save of the season. Vieaux took the loss after tossing 5.1 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs welcomed in armed service members and their families on a Military Appreciation Night at The Joe. As part of a “Wardrobe Wednesday” presented by WEZL and ABC News 4, the first 500 fans through the gates received a Holy City dog tag giveaway item.

Upcoming

Charleston will go for the sweep Thursday night against the Power at 7:05pm. The RiverDogs send to the hill right hander Jio Orozco (3-4, 5.36) to face righty Luis Excobar (5-2, 4.03). The game can be heard on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM and streaming live on the RiverDogs TuneIn radio station and on MiLB.tv.