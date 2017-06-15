Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/14)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a run scored and a K in a 7-5 loss to the Angels. The Holly Hill native is batting .264 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 in a 7-6 win over Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .293 with 18 HR's and 43 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 13-2 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .267 with 5 HR's and 25 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to San Diego. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 K's in 19 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in an 11-1 win over Mississippi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .231 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 2 hits, 0 runs in an 11-1 win over Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.23 ERA and 11 K's in 10.1 innings.