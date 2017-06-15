Neighbors reported multiple gunshots in early-morning N. Charleston shooting

Neighbors reported hearing between four and six gunshots in a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Arbutus Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. and found one man who had been shot, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, police say. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.

"I was in my bed sleeping. The next thing I heard about five or six gunshots," neighbor Kjuaan Gibbs said. "I inspected the house and found a bullet hole through the fence. It went into the living room and landed in my television. It's sad, sad, that's all I gotta say."

Neighbors walking around scene of a reported shooting. One tells me a bullet entered his home and is lodged in his TV. pic.twitter.com/WhWIUlrjJX — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 15, 2017

Another witness described hearing a series of four gunshots.

Police remained on the scene for hours after the shooting processing evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

