Neighbors reported multiple gunshots in early-morning N. Charleston shooting

Neighbors reported hearing between four and six gunshots in a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were alerted to what later proved to be an unfounded "dirty bomb" threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night from information in a YouTube video.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Father's Day weekend in Charleston will feature a triathlon series, community events to remember the Emanuel AME massacre, and "Tebow Time" at Joe Riley Park.More >>
Development leaders will break ground Thursday afternoon on what they call the last underdeveloped borough in Charleston.More >>
