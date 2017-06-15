Police: Man wounded in early-morning N. Charleston shooting

North Charleston police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Arbutus Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. and found one man who had been shot, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, police say.

Neighbors walking around scene of a reported shooting. One tells me a bullet entered his home and is lodged in his TV. pic.twitter.com/WhWIUlrjJX — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 15, 2017

The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

Witnesses reported hearing four shots and one man said a bullet was lodged in his television set.?

