Police respond to reported shooting in N. Charleston

North Charleston police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch confirmed police, fire and EMS responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Arbutus Avenue.

Dispatchers say the call came in at approximately 5:01 a.m. and say one person is being treated.

The extent of injuries is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

