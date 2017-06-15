Police: Teen with stolen firearm shot while in stolen vehicle

Neighbors reported hearing between four and six gunshots in a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were alerted to what later proved to be an unfounded "dirty bomb" threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night from information in a YouTube video.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
A person in a wheelchair is in the hospital after getting hit by a train.More >>
Women from across the state will compete for the coveted titles of Miss South Carolina 2017 and Miss South Carolina Teen 2017.More >>
