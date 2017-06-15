Police: Teen with stolen firearm shot while in stolen vehicle

Police say a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face early Thursday morning in North Charleston claimed he shot himself.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Arbutus Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. and found the victim who had been shot, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The teen initially told police he was sitting alone in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was shot, an incident report states.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment, where police say the teen later said he shot himself. The report states a gun was found at the scene near the shooting location in bushes.

Police say the vehicle was found to be stolen from the Mount Pleasant area, while the gun was stolen from the North Charleston area.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and the incident report states a home was damaged by gunfire as well.

"I was in my bed sleeping. The next thing I heard about five or six gunshots," neighbor Kjuaan Gibbs said. "I inspected the house and found a bullet hole through the fence. It went into the living room and landed in my television. It's sad, sad, that's all I gotta say."

Neighbors walking around scene of a reported shooting. One tells me a bullet entered his home and is lodged in his TV. pic.twitter.com/WhWIUlrjJX — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 15, 2017

Another witness told police she was awakened by knocking on her door and she found the victim, whom she had never seen before, on her porch.

A witness from a different residence told police the teen had been seen at a nearby home and had "often hung out with people who are known to sell drugs," the report states.

Police remained on the scene for hours after the shooting processing evidence.

There is no word on charges in the incident so far.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

