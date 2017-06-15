Contestants prepare for 2017 Miss SC & Miss SC Teen pageants

Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
North Charleston police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
North Charleston police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
A couple is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a McClellanville cold case.More >>
A couple is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a McClellanville cold case.More >>
Women from across the state will compete for the coveted titles of Miss South Carolina 2017 and Miss Teen South Carolina 2017.More >>
Women from across the state will compete for the coveted titles of Miss South Carolina 2017 and Miss Teen South Carolina 2017.More >>