Contestants prepare for 2017 Miss SC & Miss SC Teen pageants

Women from across the state will compete for the coveted titles of Miss South Carolina 2017 and Miss Teen South Carolina 2017.

Contestants, ranging in age from 13 to 24, will begin arriving in Columbia Friday, a week ahead of the scheduled finals.

The on-stage preliminary competition begins Tuesday and each contestant will face an interview, talent, evening wear, on-stage question and physical fitness competition.

Contestants will also tour the capital city during pageant week, visiting with area children and business owners.

The Miss Teen finals is scheduled for June 23, and Miss South Carolina finals is scheduled for June 24. Both competitions take place at the Township Auditorium.

There are several young ladies that will be representing areas of the tri-counties. They include:

Miss Charleston Southern University - Reagan Mobley

Miss Green Wave - Kaylee King

Miss Green Wave Teen - Kathryn Liberstein

Miss North Charleston - Brianna Bish

Miss North Charleston Teen - Hailey Corbin

Miss Summerville - Addie Ledbetter

Miss Summerville Teen - Lizzie Naval

You can vote for a People's Choice winner via the Miss South Carolina website. The Miss Teen South Carolina and Miss South Carolina contestants with the highest number of votes will automatically earn a slot in the finals.

Miss South Carolina Teen will go on to compete at Miss America's Outstanding Teen pageant on July 29 in Orlando, Florida. The new Miss South Carolina will head to Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sept. 10 for the Miss America Pageant.

According to the Miss SC website, the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization is the largest provider of scholarships for young women in the Miss America system.

