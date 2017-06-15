Couple offers reward in nephew's homicide

A couple is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a McClellanville cold case.

Jermaine Frasier was fatally shot while sitting in his SUV on Dec. 30, 2016, according to a release from Crime Stoppers.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Burgin Road at approximately 12:06 a.m. and found a crowd of people gathered around Frasier's SUV. Frasier was in the driver's seat and pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators spotted several bullet holes in the front windshield.

Frasier's aunt and uncle, Perry and Dawn Frasier, offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for Frasier's death, according to Crime Stoppers Lt. Bill Holling.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or toll-free at 888-CRIME-SC.

Tips may also be submitted by visiting our website at www.5541111.com or by texting to 274637. Begin text tips information with the letters CSL.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.