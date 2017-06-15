Quantcast

All lanes reopened on I-26 EB after crash near Midland Park Rd.

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Three lanes closed by a crash on I-26 near Midland Road have been reopened.

The crash was reported at 9:19 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

It is not clear whether the crash involves injuries.

