Leaders to break ground on development in Cainhoy Plantation

Development leaders will break ground Thursday afternoon on what they call the last underdeveloped borough in Charleston.

Chief Operating Officer Steve McClure with Spectrum Companies, based out of Charlotte, NC, said a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Hopewell Lane for a new apartment community in the future Cainhoy Plantation.

The Village at Point Hope will be part of the 9,000-acre tract of land near Daniel Island which will soon become home to a mix of residential, retail and commercial development.

Spectrum Companies previously developed the Simmons Park apartment complex on Daniel Island.

According to Charleston City documents, the Cainhoy Plantation was purchased in the 1930s by Harry Frank Guggenheim and used for recreation and timber production. In 1971 Cainhoy was left to Peter Lawston-Johnson in a family trust.

Currently the land is part of the Guggenheim Partners and Guggenheim Family Holding and under the same management overseeing the Daniel Island development.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

