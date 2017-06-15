5 Around Town: Tebow time, triathlon challenge, Unity walk

Father's Day weekend in Charleston will feature a triathlon series, community events to remember the Emanuel AME massacre, and "Tebow Time" at Joe Riley Park.

Riverdogs honor Doby and welcome Tebow to town

The Charleston Riverdogs will honor the first African-American player signed in the American League in front of a packed house, thanks to star power coming to town.

The Riverdogs are hosting the Columbia Fireflies for the first time this season and that means the first visit from former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. Tickets will be scarce for the three-game homestand for Larry Doby Heritage Weekend.

The first game Friday night at 7:05 p.m. will be followed by a fireworks show. Saturday's game at 6:05 p.m. will include the helicopter ball drop and one lucky fan could win $6,000. On Sunday the Riverdogs will honor Doby by wearing the uniforms of the Newark Eagles, the Negro League club where Doby played five seasons.

Sunday's game at 1:05 will also include special prizes for Father's Day at The Joe. Massages and other dad comforts will be set up in the "designated dad zone."

Emanuel AME Remembrance

A series of events are scheduled to honor the victims and survivors of the deadly Emanuel AME Church shooting two years ago.

Everyone is invited to join the "Hate Won't Win Unity Walk" in downtown Charleston Saturday morning. The walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m. will begin at King and Calhoun Streets, continue past Mother Emanuel church and end on the lawn of the Gaillard Center. It includes a short program to follow.

An Ecumenical Worship Service will be held at Emanuel AME Church in remembrance of the nine victims, the survivors, and their families. The service on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. is free but tickets are required.

The commemoration weekend also includes a concert at the church Sunday entitled "Morning Grace: The Light of Hope." The concert from 5 to 7 p.m. will feature local artists such as Charlton Singleton, Lowcountry Voices, the Emanuel AME praise dancers and more. This event is also free, but a ticket is required.

Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series

Athletes can push themselves in the second of five triathlon races in Charleston County on Sunday.

The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park includes a 600-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run. Contestants can register in the Men's or Women's Open/Elite divisions, age group or Masters divisions, or Clydesdale and Athena divisions. The series continues with races July 9, July 30 and Aug. 13.

Registration is $54 for this weekend's race but athletes can register for multiple races for a discounted rate. Registration is open online until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. On-site registration will be open Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 6 to 7 a.m. For more information, click here.

Watson & Williams Signing

A pair of Clemson football stars and first-round draft picks will be signing autographs in Mount Pleasant.

Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams will be at the Palmetto Moon Store in the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Saturday. Watson, the first-round pick of the Houston Texans is scheduled to sign at 10:30 a.m. He is also signing at the store on Friday at 6 p.m. Williams is scheduled to sign at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The wide receiver was drafted in the first round by the San Diego Chargers.

Party at the Point

Party with the Blue Dogs and Finnegan Bell at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina on Friday.

Moonlight Mixer

Folly Beach's summertime dance series is back on the Folly Pier Friday night.

DJ Jim Bowers will play oldies and beach music for the June edition of Moonlight Mixer. The dance party for all ages is from 7 to 11 p.m. Other Moonlight Mixers are also scheduled for July 7, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.

