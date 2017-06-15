North Charleston man in wheelchair struck by train

A person in a wheelchair is in the hospital after getting hit by a train, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Shortly before noon, a person in a wheelchair reportedly disregarded a train signal at the railroad crossing at Gaynor Avenue and attempted to cross the tracks.

According to Pryor, the man only received minor injuries but has been taken to an area hospital at the man's request.

