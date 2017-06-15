FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler crash at Bees Ferry

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A crash involving an 18-wheeler is stalling traffic on Bees Ferry Road Thursday afternoon.

The truck was carrying cement and overturned on Main Road and Bees Ferry Road.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash a little before 1:30 p.m.

There has been no word on injuries. Deputies are on the scene directing traffic.

