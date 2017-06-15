Quantcast

Investigators arrest man accused of forgeries at Mt. Pleasant bank

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: MPPD
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators have arrested a man accused of forgeries at a Mount Pleasant bank. 

The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Friday night that 29-year-old Joshua Patrick Simmons is in custody. 

He was wanted for several forgeries that happened at the First Citizens Bank in Mount Pleasant, police say.

