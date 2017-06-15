Mount Pleasant police seeking help to locate man

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man.

Joshua Patrick Simmons, 29, is wanted for several forgeries that occurred at the First Citizens Bank in Mount Pleasant, police say.



If anyone knows the whereabouts of Joshua Simmons, you are asked to contact Detective Jenkins at (843) 884-4176 or at gjenkins@tompsc.com.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, submit a tip through our smartphone application, or submit a tip at http://mppdnews.blogspot.com/p/submit-tip.html.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest.

