National search launched for new Charleston police and fire chiefs

A Charleston city council committee decided Thursday to conduct a national search for a new police and fire chief.



Police chief Greg Mullen is retiring on August first.



Fire chief Karen Brack resigned in March from the department.



Both Chief Mullen and interim Fire Chief John Tippett attended the afternoon meeting at city hall.



Committee chairman Kathleen Wilson said she's comfortable with the search firms the city has used in the past.



Wilson said there's no rush to hire anyone.



"We don't have to hurry up and pull the trigger," Wilson told committee members.



The committee decided to wait and see what those search firms will offer and the price to taxpayers before making their next move.



A city official told the committee she expects responses by the end of next week.



Mayor John Tecklenburg said he wants to advertise the positions using the words Charleston is a great place to live and work.



It took more than a year to hire chief Mullen.



Mayor Tecklenburg hopes to have a new chief in place by the end of this year.



