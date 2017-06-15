FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley counties

Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Neighbors reported hearing between four and six gunshots in a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
Officials with the Coast Guard say they were alerted to what later proved to be an unfounded "dirty bomb" threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night from information in a YouTube video.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man.
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is stalling traffic on Bees Ferry Road Thursday afternoon.
