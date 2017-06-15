FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley counties

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 4:45 p.m. for Charleston and Berkeley County.

At 4:15 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Naval Weapons Station Charleston and is nearly stationary.

60 m.p.h. wind gusts and quarter size hail can be expected.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. There may be some wind damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations that can be impacted are Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Awendaw, Boone Hall Plantation, Daniel Island, and Wando.

This warning includes I-526 between mile markers 24 and 29.

