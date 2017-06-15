CCSD strives to move forward with new listening sessions

Thursday night, the Charleston County School District is taking the first step in moving forward following months of concern from not only parents but teachers.

The concern comes after the reassignment of several principals.

Thursday was the first of six listening sessions with the school district and the community.

The goal is to help the district move forward and try and come up with a new strategic plan.

Teachers were heard from at the first listening session.

They all spoke about what they would like to see in the school district moving forward – all boiling down to three main points.

"Teacher evaluation, definitely support and definitely retention or the lack thereof," Rachel Etchason, a CCSD teacher said.

Some teachers say the last few months of principal reassignments and lack of communication have left them feeling discouraged. They're hoping that changes moving forward.

"Teachers need to feel respected in the sense they are being clearly communicated with so they can do their job to the best of their ability without having these worries on their shoulders," Katherine Banks, a teacher said.

Many teachers both in the audience and at the roundtable brought up evaluations, and how they would like to see them changed.

"[An] evaluation system being evaluated off of test scores that are reflective of our student's actual performance in the classroom," Etchason said.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait listened to what everyone had to say and says she's thinking of ways to make positive changes.

"Teacher evaluation processes for this coming year will be one of the first items we work with," Postlewait said.

Postlewait said the framework for evaluations will have teacher input.

As Etchason left tonight, she said she hopes there will be some changes to come. "From what I heard I hope we can move forward but time will tell."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.