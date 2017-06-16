Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/15)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-6 with a run scored and a K in an 8-7 loss to Oakland. The Holly Hill native is batting .266 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .293 with 18 HR's and 43 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a double (11) and 2 runs scored in an 8-3 win over the Mets. The Stratford alum is batting .267 with 5 HR's and 25 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - No game. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.21 ERA and 13 K's in 19 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with 2 K's in a 4-1 loss to Mississippi. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .227 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-1 win over Bradenton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 5.23 ERA and 11 K's in 10.1 innings.