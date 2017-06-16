RiverDogs Can’t Complete Sweep of Power

The Charleston RiverDogs had their opportunities throughout the game, but left eight men stranded as they failed to complete the sweep of the West Virginia Power on Thursday night in front of 4,061 fans at Joe Riley Park.

Former Power pitcher Matt Frawley made his Charleston debut against his former team, tossing two perfect innings in relief and striking out four West Virginia batters just a day after being traded from the Pirates to the Yankees.

Charleston's (32-35) bats struggled against West Virginia (29-34) starter Luis Escobar (6-2) as he sent down the first nine RiverDogs he faced until the fourth when second baseman Diego Castillo reached on an error.

The Power got their two runs in the second and fourth innings. Right fielder Clark Eagan brought both runs in with a sac fly and an RBI single.

The RiverDogs had their opportunities in the fifth and sixth. In the fifth, first baseman Brandon Wagner broke up the no-hitter for Escobar with a single up the middle. Designated hitter Mandy Alvarez advanced him to third with a single, one of his three hits on the day, but both were left stranded. Charleston had the bases loaded in the sixth with one out, and they ended up stranding the trio with a pop out and a ground out by Donny Sands and Wagner, respectively.

Charleston starter Jio Orozco (3-5) worked six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits while fanning three and walking one. The RiverDogs bullpen enjoyed the addition of Frawley as he and Garrett Mundell worked the final three innings, not allowing a hit and striking out five. The Charleston bullpen now has a 1.91 ERA on the season.

Escobar got his sixth win of the season as he tossed five innings of shutout ball allowing just three hits and striking out seven RiverDogs.

Ballpark Fun

RiverDogs fans enjoyed the longest Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the year presented by 95SX featuring dollar beers and the scintillating tunes of DJ Natty Heavy in the Budweiser Ashley View Pub.

Upcoming

Charleston starts the final series of the first half looking to play spoiler as first-place Columbia comes to town with a half-game lead in the division over Greenville. The RiverDogs will send to the hill right hander Nick Nelson (0-5, 5.91) to face Columbia's ace Jordan Humphreys (9-1, 1.55).