Dispatchers: Burglary investigation leads to I-26 pursuit

Charleston County dispatchers say a burglary investigation led to a pursuit along I-26 that ended shortly before 5 a.m.

Deputies responded to a reported burglary called in at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Arco Lane, dispatchers say.

Authorities say the chase ended near Ashley Phosphate Road, but there is no word yet on how many people have been apprehended or whether any injuries were involved.

North Charleston Police also responded, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.