Man wanted in early-morning N. Charleston robbery at large

North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery who led police on a high-speed chase on I-26.

Police responded to a reported armed robbery at approximately 4:30 a.m. at a motel on North Arco Lane, according to an incident report. The victim told police she heard someone banging on her door and when she opened the door, the armed man pushed his way in and demanded money. The man pointed his gun at the victim and her friend who was sleeping in the next bed, the report states.

The victim said the man stole $300 and while he was going through the room, she was able to escape and run toward the lobby, the report states.

She told police she saw the man jump into a silver four-door Lexus with a red temporary tag.

A second officer spotted a vehicle matching that description in the parking lot and began to pursue it, the report states. Police say the driver led them on a chase from Arco Lane to Tanger Boulevard, International Boulevard, I-526 and I-26. Shortly after exiting I-26 onto Ashley Phosphate, the man wrecked the car in a ditch on Tedder Street then fled the vehicle on foot, the report states.

Police say they were unable to locate the man but gathered evidence from the car.

Police say they did locate the registered owner of the vehicle who they said was "uncooperative and would not provide officers with a name of who was driving the vehicle," the report states. The woman also told police "she was not worried about her vehicle being wrecked" because "the insurance company would just pay for the damage."

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office assisted, Lt. Rita Zelinsky said.

The investigation is ongoing.

