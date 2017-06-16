Tim Tebow headed to The Joe

Tim Tebow spoke to reporters during an April practice of the Columbia Fireflies. (Source: WIS)

It's a day many Charleston sports fans circled on their calendar months ago. The Charleston Riverdogs facing the Columbia Fireflies and Tim Tebow in a three-game series.

Visitors can expect a packed house all weekend. Seating is sold out Friday and Saturday night games.

Standing room tickets are available but running out.

Tim Tebow is a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback.The Fireflies have been pulling in huge crowds to home and road games.

Tebow's arrival is expected to pack the Joe Riley Stadium just in time for Larry Doby Heritage Weekend.

That crowd will also see the Riverdogs honor Doby, the first African-American player signed in the American League.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. with fireworks after the game.

Saturday's game at 6:05 p.m. will include the helicopter ball drop and one lucky fan could win $6,000.

Sunday's game at 1:05 p.m. will feature the Riverdogs honoring Doby by wearing the uniforms of the Newark Eagles, the Negro League club where Doby played five seasons. That game will also include special prizes for Father's Day.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.