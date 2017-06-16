Man arrested on drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop

A man who ran during a traffic stop was found to have drugs and a stolen gun, according to a police report.

Jamar Maxwell refused to stop for officials trying to conduct a traffic stop on at Florida Avenue and Ubank Street after a car ran a stop sign Thursday at around 7 p.m. He continued down Florida Avenue, taking a left on Tulip Street and avoided police until crashing into another car on Cosgrove which caused a car with four passengers inside to flip on its side. No injuries were reported from that collision.

Officers were able to perform the traffic stop, telling him to lift his shirt to show his waistband and Maxwell told officers that he had a gun. Officers then reportedly detained him. He also told officers that he had drugs in one of his socks, which field tested positive for cocaine.

While clearing Maxwell's car for passengers, officers could reportedly smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers conducted a search and found a clear white baggie containing an off-white rock-like substance which also field tested positive for cocaine. According to a police report, officers also found a clear bag containing a green plant-like material.

Officers reportedly performed records check on the gun the Maxwell had and determined the gun was stolen.

Officials also report that Maxwell had two warrants; one with the City of Charleston Police Department and the other was with the North Charleston Police Department.

