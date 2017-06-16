Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-26 Westbound

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The accident that blocked the left lane on I-26 Westbound near Ashley Phosphate Road has been moved to the shoulder of the road, opening up all lanes.

The crash was reported a little before noon and occurred near exit 209 at Ashley Phosphate Road, causing the left lane to be blocked.

No injuries have been reported.

