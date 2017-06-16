FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-26 Westbound

North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery who led police on a high-speed chase on I-26.More >>
The accident that blocked the left lane on I-26 Westbound near Ashley Phosphate Road has been moved to the shoulder of the road, opening up all lanes.
A crash on I-26 Westbound is causing a traffic backup.
A man who ran during a traffic stop was found to have drugs and a stolen gun, according to a police report.
The Charleston Fire Department is honoring the nine firefighters lost to the Sofa Super Store Fire in West Ashley nearly 10 years ago.
