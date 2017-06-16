Live 5 Investigates: Sofa Super Store Tragedy

"Somebody's going to die if we ever have a fire in this building."
The day the Sofa Super Store caught on fire, it tragically killed nine firefighters. It was a heart breaking experience for the brave firemen and their families.
Live 5 News investigates how the fire could've been avoided. On Tuesday, find out what has changed to make sure nothing like it ever happens again.
Sofa Super Store Tragedy, a Live 5 News investigation, airs Tuesday at 6 and 11 p.m.
