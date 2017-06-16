Quantcast

Red Cross helping Georgetown families following flooding

Red Cross helping Georgetown families following flooding

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) -

Crews with the Red Cross are helping multiple families in Georgetown following flooding on Thursday. 

According to the Red Cross, the homes that were affected are on Duke Street. 

"The Red Cross is helping 14 individuals by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items," a press release stated. 

