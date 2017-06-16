Charleston Forum focuses on race issues moving forward

Friday night local and national leaders are coming together to discuss race relations in the Lowcountry, and across the nation as part of The Charleston Forum.

The open discussion will focus on racial issues, including economics, education, policing and criminal justice.

Charleston Police Chief Mullen, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Congressman Jim Cylburn, Mother Emanuel AME Reverend Eric Manning and additional local and state leaders will present different race-related issues.

The event is billed as an opportunity for leaders with different perspectives to identify problems and solutions.

The event is sold out but you can watch a live stream HERE through the group's Facebook and join the discussion.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the night.

Copyright WCSC 2017. All rights reserved.