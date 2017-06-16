Quantcast

Report: James Island man sexually assaulted minors after giving them alcohol

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

A James Island man is accused of sexually assaulting minors after giving them alcohol. 

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested 45-year-old David Lucas-Aparicio on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

He was arrested for the charges and given a $120,000 bond. 

"The victims reported that Lucas-Aparicio gave them alcoholic beverages on multiple occasions," CCSO officials said. 

According to the sheriff's office, the victims reported Lucas-Aparicio sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions. 

The investigation started on Wednesday when a minor reported an incident that happened at the suspect's home on Pauline Avenue in April. 

She said the suspect provided her and several friends with alcohol. 

A court report states the victim consumed numerous drinks and became intoxicated. 

The victim told investigators that the suspect took her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. 

Another affidavit states a similar incident occurred at the suspect's home in March. 

Lucas-Aparicio was also arrested on a bench warrant for driving without a driver’s license.

