Report: James Island man sexually assaulted minors after giving them alcohol

A James Island man is accused of sexually assaulting minors after giving them alcohol.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested 45-year-old David Lucas-Aparicio on Wednesday and charged him with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was arrested for the charges and given a $120,000 bond.

"The victims reported that Lucas-Aparicio gave them alcoholic beverages on multiple occasions," CCSO officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the victims reported Lucas-Aparicio sexually assaulted them on two separate occasions.

The investigation started on Wednesday when a minor reported an incident that happened at the suspect's home on Pauline Avenue in April.

She said the suspect provided her and several friends with alcohol.

A court report states the victim consumed numerous drinks and became intoxicated.

The victim told investigators that the suspect took her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Another affidavit states a similar incident occurred at the suspect's home in March.

Lucas-Aparicio was also arrested on a bench warrant for driving without a driver’s license.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.