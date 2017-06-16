One dead following two car accident on James Island

One person is dead following a two car accident on James Island Friday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened on Riverland Drive between George Griffith and Grimball Road.

According to Charleston police, the accident happened at 2:07 p.m. when a dump truck struck a Chevy Venture minivan after the minivan crossed the center line into the path of the dump truck.

"The elderly female driving the minivan sustained a fatal injury as a result of the collision," police said. "The scene is still under active investigation at this time."

Police say the coroner's office is still at the scene with CPD.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

