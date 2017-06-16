Emergency officials: Police responding to reported shooting in North Charleston

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston Friday evening.

Authorities say the incident is in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive off of Otranto Road.

According to dispatch officials, the report of the shooting came in shortly before 7 p.m.

The North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department are on scene.

Witnesses said they heard 4 to 6 shots in the area of the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments.

