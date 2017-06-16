Police investigating after N. Charleston shooting leaves one person dead

One person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Fairwind Drive at the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off of Otranto Road.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the apartment complex to a report of shots fired and someone on the ground.

Investigators say they arrived on scene and located a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds.

"He was later pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel," NCPD officials said.

Witnesses told officers that the victim appeared to have been involved in some type of altercation prior to shots being fired.

"Two black males were seen leaving the area following the shooting," police said.

Pictures shows officers have taped off an area of the apartment complex. The coroner also responded to the scene.

According to dispatch officials, the report of the shooting came in shortly before 7 p.m.

Witnesses said they heard 4 to 6 shots.

The North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department responded.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

