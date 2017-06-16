Police investigating after N. Charleston shooting leaves one person dead

North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery who led police on a high-speed chase on I-26.More >>
One person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Friday evening.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man accused of forgeries at a Mount Pleasant bank.More >>
SCE&G is rolling out a new option for customers. It is a way to access solar power without adding panels to your home or property. You don't even have to own your home.More >>
Friday locals in downtown Charleston took part in several commemorative events ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel AME shooting.More >>
